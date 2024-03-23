Smx Racing Team Working To Compete In S1gp With Corman And Fiorentino

Martigny (Switzerland), 23 March 2024 – SMX Racing leaded from the Team Manger Robin Heeringa are working to compete all S1GP with Francois Corman and Romeo Fiorentino.

Robin Heeringa, SMX Team Manager : ” We are a Dutch team, active in the supermoto sport since around 2010 when I was riding by himself. After we started to support more and more riders with SMX Racing and started up a team with Honda CRF450R bikes. We have all the knowledge in home and we try to get the best out of the bikes and offer the riders the best bike that we can build. We love to have Francois Corman and Romeo Fiorentino in our family for this season. After the recovering from the surgery on the collarbone of Fiorentino we went in Spain to make the setting of the bike for the 2024 season.”

In the photo : from left to right, Guls Heeringa SMX founding member, Francois Corman S1GP rider and Robin Heeringa Team Manager