FA-BA and XIEM continue partnership

Martigny (Switzerland), 31 January 2023 – FA-BA and XIEM are happy to announce the continuity of their partnership for SuperMoto World and European Championships.

advertisement

FA-BA and XIEM continue partnership

FA-BA Srl designs and produces spoke wheels for motorcycles and for bicycles. Established in 1974 and based in Monte S. Pietro, a town in the outskirts of Bologna, by the founder Vittorio Barioni, the company has grown in these years with the introduction of the sons Marco, Stefano and daughter Maria, All are involved in the management and in the production process.

Thanks to traditional craftsmanship in combination with the latest technology, FA-BA is able to produce the requested 800/900 motorcycles wheels per day, in addition of the wide range in bicycle wheels.

FA-BA produces all sizes of spoke wheels for motorcycles, from mini-cross models to largest available ones and all types of bicycle wheels.

Stefano Barioni – FA-BA Spare parts manager

Stefano Barioni – FA-BA Spare parts manager:

“We are proud to be a world leader in the production of high quality spoke wheels throughout Europe, and have a long experience in the production of Off-Road racing wheels. On-track wheels assistance and support for all racing class. We look forward to seeing our riders fly to the top spot with our performance wheels.”