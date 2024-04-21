Double Victory For Andrea Benvenuti, Albaida (Spain) – 21st April – Andrea Benvenuti (Ktm MTR Racing) ruled both motos with incredible supremacy. In race 2, despite the poor start, the rider worked his way up and won. Second place went to Yevsevii Kovalyov (Husqvarna) and Nathan Terraneo (KTM) was third.

SM Junior Race 1

Solo race for Andrea Benvenuti (KTM Mtr Racing), who pulled away at the start and took the lead without hesitation. The young rider did not make any mistakes on his Ktm 85cc 2 strokes and led the group from first to last lap. Nathan Terraneo (Ktm) moved to second place but could not keep the position and after a few laps where he tried to keep his rival behind, had to let him pass and qualified third. Yevsevii Kovalyov (Husqvarna) lost the chance to worry race leader in the two laps where he was third. Leonardo Lapadula (Team 11) was penalized for an early start and could not do any better than sixth place overall.

SM Junior Race 1 Top Ten:

BENVENUTI Andrea (ITA, KTM) 14 laps in 15:24.954; 2. KOVALYOV Yevsevii (UKR, Husqvarna) +04.933; 3. TERRANEO Nathan (SUI, KTM) +27.009; 4. MAIMONTE Mattia (BEL, TM) +51.122; 5. NAVARRO BENCOMO Aaron (ESP, Husqvarna) +54.064; 6. LAPADULA Leonardo (ITA, TM) +1:10.036; 7. BERECZKI David Zsolt (HUN, Husqvarna) +1 Lap; 8. BANG Lorenz (GER, KTM) +1 Lap; 9. FERNANDEZ PEREZ Juan Carlos (ESP, KTM) +2 Laps; 10. IRZYK Liliana (POL, KTM) +3 Laps

SM Junior Race 2

At the start Andrea Benvenuti opened the clutch too early and his Ktm reared up so that Benvenuti had to slow down and was overtaken by Nathan Terraneo and Yevsevii Kovalyov.

Swiss Terraneo tried to set a solid race pace to keep rivals behind but did not consider Benvenuti. The rider kept an eye on his rivals for some laps and later attacked them, overtaking Yevsevii Kovalyov and moving to the top spot. Andrea opened a gap and pulled away, eventually winning the race.

Andrea Benvenuti went home with the first victory of the season and showed he is the rider to defeat in the 2024 season.

SM Junior Race 2 Top Ten:

BENVENUTI Andrea (ITA, KTM) 14 laps in 15:37.013; 2. KOVALYOV Yevsevii (UKR, Husqvarna) +07.260; 3. TERRANEO Nathan (SUI, KTM) +11.769; 4. MAIMONTE Mattia (BEL, TM) +30.383; 5. NAVARRO BENCOMO Aaron (ESP, Husqvarna) +30.679; 6. BERECZKI David Zsolt (HUN, Husqvarna) +32.221; 7. LAPADULA Leonardo (ITA, TM) +33.877; 8. BANG Lorenz (GER, KTM) +1 Lap; 9. FERNANDEZ PEREZ Juan Carlos (ESP, KTM) +2 Laps; 10. IRZYK Liliana (POL, KTM) +2 Laps

SM Junior Classification Top Ten:

BENVENUTI Andrea (ITA, KTM) Pts. 50,000 (25+25); 2. KOVALYOV Yevsevii (UKR, Husqvarna) Pts. 44,000 (22+22); 3. TERRANEO Nathan (SUI, KTM) Pts. 40,000 (20+20); 4. MAIMONTE Mattia (BEL, TM) Pts. 36,000 (18+18); 5. NAVARRO BENCOMO Aaron (ESP, Husqvarna) Pts. 32,000 (16+16); 6. BERECZKI David Zsolt (HUN, Husqvarna) Pts. 29,000 (14+15); 7. LAPADULA Leonardo (ITA, TM) Pts. 29,000 (15+14); 8. BANG Lorenz (GER, KTM) Pts. 26,000 (13+13); 9. FERNANDEZ PEREZ Juan Carlos (ESP, KTM) Pts. 24,000 (12+12); 10. IRZYK Liliana (POL, KTM) Pts. 22,000 (11+11)

Complete results available HERE.

SMJ EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP of Comunitat Valenciana – QUICK FACTS

Circuit length: 1.100 mt. (Tarmac 800 mt. – OffRoad 300 mt.)

Temperature: 30°

Weather conditions:Sun

In the photo: SM Junior Podium