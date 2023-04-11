Santero, S1GP Partner

Martigny (Switzerland), 11 April 2023 – Xiem is happy to annouce the cooperation with the new partner Santero who has become the Sparkling Wine of the FIM SuperMoto World Championship, the FIM SuperMoto of Nations and the Supermoto European Championship.

advertisement

Santero, S1GP Partner

Founded in 1958, Santero winery is based in Piedmont, Italy, at the heart of a wine-growing region, such as the Monferrato hills. Santero represents the passion for the vineyard, expert management of the wine cellar and the love for wine and sparkling wine. Today, the production department develops the firm from the grape harvest to the bottling phase. This takes place on-site in the completely restructured wine cellar where innovation and technology guarantee results with a modern look, but an age-old heart.

LINKS

SANTERO

SUPERMOTOS1GP.COM

FIM

FIM Europe

Per altre notizie simili clicca qui: The S1GP will be held this weekend in Tramatza