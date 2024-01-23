(Adnkronos) – Matteo Garrone è ufficialmente in corsa per gli Oscar.Oppenheimer è in testa con 13 nomination, 12 le candidature per Povere creature!, 10 per Killers of the Flower Moon, 8 per Barbie, 7 per Maestro, 6 per la sorpresa Anatomia di una caduta.
‘Io Capitano’, già candidato ufficiale dell’Italia al Miglior film internazionale dell’edizione 2024, è entrato nella cinquina finale delle nomination. Le nomination, scelte da membri dell’Academy da un numero record di 93 Paesi, sono state annunciate oggi martedì 23 gennaio al Samuel Goldwyn Theater di Los Angeles da Zazie Beetz e Jack Quaid.
Oscar 2024, tutte le nomination: c’è ‘Io Capitano’ di Garrone
La cerimonia degli Oscar è fissata per il 10 marzo prossimo.
Il film di Garrone sull’odissea di due ragazzi migranti dal Senegal all’Italia dovrà vedersela con quattro temibili avversari: ‘Perfect Days’ di Wim Wenders, ‘La società della neve’ del regista spagnolo Juan Antonio García Bayona, ‘The Teachers’ Lounge’ (titolo originale ‘Das Lehrerzimmer’) del regista tedesco Ilker Çatak e ‘La zona d’interesse’ del regista inglese Jonathan Glazer.
MIGLIOR FILM
- American Fiction
- Anatomia di una caduta
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Povere creature!
- La zona d’interesse
MIGLIOR REGIA
- Jonathan Glazer – La zona d’interesse
- Yorgos Lanthimos – Povere creature!
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Justine Triet – Anatomia di una caduta
MIGLIOR ATTORE
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
MIGLIOR ATTRICE
- Annette Bening – Nyad
- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomia di una caduta
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Emma Stone – Povere creature!
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo – Povere creature!
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
- Anatomia di una caduta
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Povere creature!
- La zona d’interesse
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Povere creature!
MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE
- The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot
- I’m Just Ken – Barbie
- It Never Went Away – American Symphony
- Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon
- What Was I Made For? – Barbie
MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Povere creature!
MIGLIOR SUONO
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- La zona d’interesse
MIGLIOR SCENOGRAFIA
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Povere creature!
MIGLIORI COSTUMI
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Povere creature!
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
- Anatomia di una caduta
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Povere creature!
MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURE
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Povere creature!
- La società della neve
MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE
- Io capitano (Italia)
- Perfect Days (Giappone)
- La società della neve (Spagna)
- The Teachers’ Lounge (Germania)
- La zona d’interesse (Regno Unito)
MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Il ragazzo e l’airone
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO D’ANIMAZIONE
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
—[email protected] (Web Info)