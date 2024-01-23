(Adnkronos) – Matteo Garrone è ufficialmente in corsa per gli Oscar.Oppenheimer è in testa con 13 nomination, 12 le candidature per Povere creature!, 10 per Killers of the Flower Moon, 8 per Barbie, 7 per Maestro, 6 per la sorpresa Anatomia di una caduta.

‘Io Capitano’, già candidato ufficiale dell’Italia al Miglior film internazionale dell’edizione 2024, è entrato nella cinquina finale delle nomination. Le nomination, scelte da membri dell’Academy da un numero record di 93 Paesi, sono state annunciate oggi martedì 23 gennaio al Samuel Goldwyn Theater di Los Angeles da Zazie Beetz e Jack Quaid.

Oscar 2024, tutte le nomination: c’è ‘Io Capitano’ di Garrone

La cerimonia degli Oscar è fissata per il 10 marzo prossimo.

Il film di Garrone sull’odissea di due ragazzi migranti dal Senegal all’Italia dovrà vedersela con quattro temibili avversari: ‘Perfect Days’ di Wim Wenders, ‘La società della neve’ del regista spagnolo Juan Antonio García Bayona, ‘The Teachers’ Lounge’ (titolo originale ‘Das Lehrerzimmer’) del regista tedesco Ilker Çatak e ‘La zona d’interesse’ del regista inglese Jonathan Glazer.

MIGLIOR FILM

American Fiction

Anatomia di una caduta

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Povere creature!

La zona d’interesse

MIGLIOR REGIA

Jonathan Glazer – La zona d’interesse

Yorgos Lanthimos – Povere creature!

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet – Anatomia di una caduta

MIGLIOR ATTORE

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

MIGLIOR ATTRICE

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomia di una caduta

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Povere creature!

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Povere creature!

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Anatomia di una caduta

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Povere creature!

La zona d’interesse

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

American Fiction

Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Povere creature!

MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE

The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken – Barbie

It Never Went Away – American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? – Barbie

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Povere creature!

MIGLIOR SUONO

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

La zona d’interesse

MIGLIOR SCENOGRAFIA

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Povere creature!

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Povere creature!

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

Anatomia di una caduta

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Povere creature!

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURE

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Povere creature!

La società della neve

MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE

Io capitano (Italia)

Perfect Days (Giappone)

La società della neve (Spagna)

The Teachers’ Lounge (Germania)

La zona d’interesse (Regno Unito)

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Elemental

Nimona

Il ragazzo e l’airone

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO D’ANIMAZIONE

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

—[email protected] (Web Info)