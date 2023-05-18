The 2023 Grand Prix of Sardinia presented in Tramatza

Tramatza (Sardinia – Italy), 18 May 2023 – The press conference for the presentation of the Sardinian Grand Prix was held today in the Municipality of Tramatza (Oristano), the city that hosts the Sardinian Grand Prix, in the presence of the local authorities and the Councilor of Tourism of the Region of Sardinia Mr. Giovanni Chessa, the Mayor of the city Mrs. Sebastiana Moro, the CEO of XIEM promoter of the World Championship Mr. Danilo Boccadolce and the director of the Circuit Mr. Gianfranco Sulis were present for the occasion.

Also the rider Lucas Hollbacher with his KTM and Team Manager Franco Mollo listed the technical characteristics of the bike to all the journalists

The Tourism Councilor of the Sardinia Region Mr. Giovanni Chessa said: “we are happy to host a round of the the Supermoto World Championship on our island for the second year this is an important opportunity for us to present and to show our beautiful island even outside the summer season which is one of our main objectives”.

In the photo, a moment of the press conference with all the Authorities, from the left: Mr. Gianfranco Sulis, Mrs. Rossana Fozzi, Mr. Emanuele Cera, Mrs. Annalisa Mele, Mrs. Sebastiana Moro (Mayor of the City), Mr. Giovanni Chessa (Tourism Councilor), Mr. Danilo Boccadolce (XIEM Ceo), Lucas Hollbacher and Franco Mollo (MTR team manager).

