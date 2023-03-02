Vibram sponsor for 2023

Martigny (Switzerland) 2 March 2023 – Vibram and XIEM are proud to announce the renewal of their long-lasting partnership and collaboration for the FIM SuperMoto World Championship.

advertisement

Vibram sponsor for 2023

Vibram is the world leader in the technological development and manufacture of high-performance rubber soles; for the outdoor, work safety, lifestyle, motorbike, orthopaedic and repair markets.

For more than 80 years, the unmistakable yellow octagon has been the symbol of a company synonymous with quality, performance, safety, innovation and design.

From the moment that Vibram created the first rubber sole for mountaineering, has become a benchmark in the footwear market.

The result of a constant commitment to research and development

Vibram soles – derived from a desire to boost safety and protection – are known all over the world, and are the result of a constant commitment to research and development.

Behind every Vibram sole lies in-depth study of the specific performance characteristics required of each particular application, with a view to meeting a three-fold quality objective and guaranteeing maximum performance, comfort and durability.

To ensure this, tough static and dynamic tests are conducted both in the laboratory and in action by the Vibram Tester Team.

Per altre notizie simili clicca qui: FA-BA and XIEM continue partnership