Award-winning historian Jeff Biggers opens a new window into the hidden treasures of Sardinia in a groundbreaking travel narrative that crisscrosses one of the most enigmatic places in Italy “An indispensable international guide.” advertisement –Paolo Fresu, Italian music legend and author of In Sardegna: Un Viaggio Musicale

New Book: Frances Mayes on IN SARDINIA, Italy by Jeff Biggers

Based in the spectacular port of Alghero, guided through the island’s rich and largely untranslated literature, he embarked on a rare journey around the island to experience its famed cuisine, wine, traditional rituals and thriving cultural movements. “Sardinia is something else. Enchanting spaces and distances to travel,” D. H. Lawrence wrote in 1921. On the 100th anniversary of Lawrence’s visit, Biggers explores how travelers must first understand Sardinia and its ancient and modern history to truly understand the rest of Italy.

