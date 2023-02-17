Mater Olbia is a renowned hospital in the private healthcare sector of Sardinia. It was born from the partnership between Qatar Foundation and Policlinico Gemelli. Today it’s 75% owned by the Luxembourg-based company Innovation Arch Sarl and the remaining 25% by the Agostino Gemelli Irccs University Hospital foundation.

The penal case originates from the mysterious attempted extortion.

On the 15th February at 1 PM it happened the hearing for the attempted extortion against the previous mayor of Olbia Gianni Giovannelli and the sheikhs of Qatar, health facility owners.

advertisement

Entrepreneur Alessandro Marini, owner of the Mater Olbia bordering lands, claims to have acquired usucapione rights (property rights) from Luigi Mulas, to whom Giovannelli allegedly offered a job in a company, turned out to be failed.

The criminal judge of the Court of Tempio Pausania, Dr. Interlandi, excluded that the entrepreneur Alessandro Marini had attempted extortion at the top of the four companies controlled by the Emir of Qatar Thanin Amad Al Thani through the powerful Qatar Foundation.

The lawyers of Sharp srl and Mater Olbia Spa were disappointed: the ordinance and the exclusion of the companies from the process remarkably emphasizes the original property right of the approximately 60 hectares bordering the health facility Mother Olbia.

Sardinia healthcare and research properties is the owner of Mater Olbia and it was protected by the lawyer Angelo Merlini who, however, appears to lack legitimacy.

The lawyer Angelo Merlini staked everything on the penal trial to demonstrate Marini did not claim any rights over the 60 hectares.

Gianni Giovannelli at the time accused Alessandro Marini of lobbying by trying to extort work for a consortium of construction companies and/or managerial positions from Qatar, however, without bringing any material evidence to the investigators.

Based on those lighthearted declarations made by Giovannelli, the head of the Prosecutor’s Office of Tempio Pausania Domenico Fiordalisi formulated three requests for pre-trial detention in prison to the detriment of Marini, but promptly rejected by Judge Marco Contu.

After 8 long years, it came the end of this sad story. Everyone can certainly draw the conclusion that no attempt was ever made on the top management of Qatar extortion.

Consequently, the attempt to snatch the approximately 60 hectares with over 1 million MC can be defined as failed.