Several YYachts join Ibiza JoySail Regatta

Several YYachts join Ibiza JoySail Superyacht Regatta

From September 22 to 25, a YYachts fleet will sail between Mallorca, Ibiza and Formentera. Several YYachts owners will participate in the Ibiza JoySail Superyacht Regatta.

For the second time, STP Shipyard Palma and Marina Ibiza are organizing the Ibiza JoySail Superyacht Regatta –

a very special event in a casual, elegant atmosphere on the Balearic Islands. Several races in the beautiful area between Mallorca, Ibiza and Formentera await the participants ¬-

advertisement

mixed with Mediterranean lifestyle, get-togethers with friends and family as well as exclusive evening events.

This year, for the first time, several YYachts owners will be taking part, so the organizers will give a special trophy for the best YYachts participant.

Dirk Zademack, managing partner of YYachts, comments:

“Fun will clearly be the main focus of this event, however, just as the concept of Ibiza JoySail envisages.

But it’s nice to see that the fleet of delivered YYachts is now so large that we can have a strong presence at an event like this.”

The teams will arrive in Mallorca and first meet at STP in Palma de Mallorca one of the most renowned and largest refit yards in the Mediterranean with seven dry docks and six travel lifts up to 1,000 tons on a footprint of 130,000 square meters.

From there, we start into a 60 nautical miles offshore regatta from Palma to the exclusive port Marina Ibiza and on the following days several offshore regattas between Ibiza and Formentera.

Each day, the racing will flow smoothly into an event ashore;

teams and guests can look forward to relaxed entertainment and new contacts.

Dirk Zademack:

“I am already looking forward meeting numerous owners and their crews, as well as the guaranteed nice atmosphere at wonderful locations.”

Shortly after the announcement of the Ibiza JoySail Regatta, four owners had already registered, and more are expected.