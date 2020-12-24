Documenti di soggiorno per cittadini britannici in Italia

Si informano tutti i cittadini britannici residenti nel territorio della provincia di Sassari, entro il 31 dicembre 2020 nonché i familiari che li accompagnano o li raggiungono, anche dopo la predetta data, che dal 1 gennaio 2021 potranno recarsi presso gli sportelli dell’Ufficio Immigrazione della Questura di Sassari, nonché presso gli sportelli presenti presso i Commissariati di P.S. di Olbia, Tempio, Porto Cervo, Alghero ed Ozieri, al fine di ottenere un nuovo documento di soggiorno in formato elettronico.

Il documento di soggiorno elettronico è valido 5 anni, ovvero 10 anni nel caso in cui il cittadino straniero abbia maturato il diritto al soggiorno permanente (soggiorno legale e ininterrotto in Italia per 5 anni, compresi i periodi di soggiorno che precedono o seguono il 31 dicembre).

N.B. I cittadini britannici interessati dovranno richiedere un appuntamento presso l’Ufficio Immigrazione della Questura di Sassari o dei Commissariati presenti nella provincia, inviando una mail al seguente indirizzo pec: “immig.quest.ss.regnounito@pecps.poliziadistato.it”, indicando il proprio nome e cognome, indirizzo di residenza, attestato di iscrizione anagrafica rilasciato dal Comune di residenza che dimostri l’iscrizione entro il 31 dicembre 2020, stato di famiglia e numero telefonico.

Sarà cura dell’ Ufficio ricontattare il cittadino britannico che ne faccia richiesta per fissare un appuntamento allo sportello nella prima data utile.

All British citizens resident from before 31 December in the territory of the province of Sassari, shall be informed as well as their family members who accompany or join them, even after that date, that from 1 January 2021 can go to the counters of the Immigration Office of the Questura of Sassari, as well as to the counters at the Commissariats of P.S. of Olbia, Tempio, Porto Cervo, Alghero and Ozieri, in order to obtain a new residence document in electronic format.

The electronic residence document is valid for 5 years or 10 years if the foreign national has acquired the right to permanent residence (legal and uninterrupted residence in Italy for 5 years, including periods of stay before or after 31 December).

N.B. The British citizens concerned will have to request an appointment at the Immigration Office of the Sassari Police Station or the Commissariats present in the province, sending an email to the following address: “immig.quest.ss.regnounito@pecps.poliziadistato.it”, indicating your name and surname, address of residence, registration certificate issued by the municipality of residence that proves registration by 31 December 2020, family status and telephone number.

It will be up to this Office to contact the British citizen who requests it to make an appointment at the counter on the first useful date.