Vele Storiche Viareggio, al 15° raduno anche la barca d’epoca per i disabili e le Falchette di AIRC contro il cancro

Non solo regate. La quindicesima edizione del raduno Vele Storiche Viareggio, in programma dal 17 al 20 ottobre, si prospetta come un contenitore di numerose iniziative legate alla tradizione navale.

Tra le 50 imbarcazioni attese a Viareggio anche Cadamà, la prima barca classica in legno attrezzata per ospitare disabili in carrozzina, e Tirrenia II del 1914, la barca-simbolo di questa edizione con a bordo le Falchette di AIRC che promuoveranno la ricerca contro il cancro. Chi lo vorrà potrà seguire le regate in mare a bordo di scafi storici.

LA FLOTTA DI VELE D’EPOCA IN ROTTA VERSO VIAREGGIO

Sono ormai chiuse le iscrizioni al 15° raduno Vele Storiche Viareggio che per questa edizione ha raggiunto la ragguardevole quota di 60 imbarcazioni partecipanti. L’evento, che si svolgerà dal 17 al 20 ottobre 2019, è organizzato dall’omonima associazione con il Club Nautico Versilia, che come ogni anno contribuirà in maniera determinante alla perfetta riuscita dell’importante appuntamento mettendo a disposizione la prestigiosa sede sociale, le strutture per l’accoglienza degli equipaggi e i mezzi per l’assistenza in banchina.

“Anche quest’anno”, ha dichiarato Gianni Fernandes, il presidente VSV, “si svolgeranno tre regate, da venerdì a domenica. Chi vorrà potrà seguirle dal mare a bordo dei velieri Pandora, Nellie, del ketch Armelea o sul motoryacht classico Ramona inoltrando la richiesta al nostro sito https://velestoricheviareggio.org/benvenuti-a-bordo/. Inoltre, le barche che arriveranno da sud potranno godere di una convenzione di ormeggio valida dal 14 al 27 ottobre presso il Porto di Pisa (segreteria@portodipisa.it)”.

“Il Raduno Vele Storiche Viareggio”, ha aggiunto l’Ammiraglio Marco Brusco, vice presidente del Club Nautico Versilia, “è sempre stato in crescita. Il traguardo delle quindici edizioni testimonia come il nostro sodalizio, in collaborazione con le Vele Storiche Viareggio, non abbia mai smesso di credere a una manifestazione che ha sempre messo al primo posto la tutela e la salvaguardia delle barche storiche. Si tratta innanzitutto di un‘operazione culturale, incentrata sulla conservazione della memoria e priva di ogni logica di tipo commerciale”. Il XV raduno Vele Storiche Viareggio è patrocinato dalla FIV, Federazione Italiana Vela, con la collaborazione dell’AIVE, l’Associazione Italiana Vele d’Epoca responsabile della stazzatura delle imbarcazioni e delle classifiche per coloro che avranno scelto di regatare col certificato di stazza CIM.

CADAMÀ, LA BARCA PER DISABILI PRESENTATA AL CLUB NAUTICO VERSILIA

Nel periodo antecedente il raduno il Club Nautico Versilia ha tenuto a battesimo una conferenza per presentare il ketch bermudiano di 22 metri Cadamà, il primo Maxi Yacht in legno costruito nel 1971 su progetto dell’inglese Laurent Giles, oggi attrezzato per potere regatare con i disabili. La barca, commissionata all’epoca dall’industriale ed ex presidente del Milan Albino Buticchi, parteciperà per la prima volta al raduno viareggino con a bordo fino a quattro persone in seggiola a rotelle. Il progetto, voluto e promosso dal 52enne milanese Andrea Brigatti, dal 2003 costretto su una carrozzina, è sostenuto dall’Associazione ‘I Timonieri Sbandati’. Cadamà, di base a Riva di Traiano, è reduce da una partecipazione nel 2018 alla 50esima edizione della Barcolana di Trieste, dove si è piazzata al 206esimo posto su 2689 partecipanti.

LE FALCHETTE DI AIRC IN REGATA CONTRO IL CANCRO

A Viareggio, a bordo di Tirrenia II, si imbarcheranno le Falchette di AIRC, un equipaggio interamente femminile capitanato dalla navigatrice e scrittrice Lucia Pozzo che promuoverà le attività della Fondazione AIRC per la Ricerca sul Cancro. La fondazione, nata nel 1965, sostiene progetti scientifici volti a sostenere la ricerca per la cura delle malattie oncologiche. Le Falchette-veliste prenderanno parte attiva alle regate e saranno a disposizione di chiunque desidererà conoscere maggiori dettagli sui traguardi raggiunti, sulla borsa di studio che porta il loro nome, sulle iniziative intraprese a livello nazionale e su eventuali prossimi appuntamenti. In passato le Falchette hanno già partecipato ad importanti eventi velici come la 151 Miglia, la Women’s Sailing Cup e la Millevele di Genova. A Viareggio sarà la prima volta che si imbarcheranno su una vela d’epoca ultracentenaria come Tirrenia II.

I TROFEI IN PALIO

Tutti gli yacht partecipanti al XV raduno Vele Storiche Viareggio, indipendentemente dal fatto di essere soci VSV, potranno concorrere all’assegnazione del Challenge Ammiraglio Florindo Cerri e del Trofeo Vele Storiche Viareggio. Gli scafi costruiti dal noto cantiere ligure Sangermani torneranno a contendersi anche il prestigioso Trofeo Challenge Sangermani, vinto in passato da titolati scafi come Chaplin del 1974 della Marina Militare, Namib del 1967 e il 6 Metri S.I. (Stazza Internationale) Valentina del 1975. A Viareggio sono previste una decina di Sangermani. Dopo 80 anni verrà riassegnata, alla barca che nell’anno in corso abbia effettuato e documentato la più interessante navigazione d’altura, valorizzando l’aspetto crocieristico indipendentemente dalle miglia percorse, anche la Coppa Tirrenia II, dal nome dello yacht del 1914 appena restaurato dal Cantiere Del Carlo presente a Viareggio. Le premiazioni si terranno domenica 20 ottobre, dopo l’ultima regata in programma, presso le sale del Club Nautico Versilia.

Vele Storiche Viareggio: a historic sailing boat for disabled people and the Falchette of AIRC for the fight against cancer will also take part in the 15th gathering

Not only regattas. The 15th edition of the Vele Storiche Viareggio gathering, to take place from the 17th to the 20th October, is set to contain numerous initiatives linked to naval tradition. Among the 50 boats expected in Viareggio there will also be Cadamà, the first classic wooden boat to be equipped for wheelchair users, and Tirrenia II, built in 1914, the boat-symbol of this edition, with on board the Falchette of AIRC who will be promoting cancer research. Anyone who wishes will be able to follow the regatta onboard historic boats.

THE FLEET OF HISTORIC SAILING BOATS EN ROUTE TOWARDS VIAREGGIO

The subscriptions for the 15th Vele Storiche Viareggio gathering, which has reached the considerable number of 60 participating boats, are now closed. The event, which will take place from the 17th to the 20th October 2019, has been organised by the Association of the same name together with Club Nautico Versilia, who like every year, will contribute decisively to the perfect success of this important gathering; CNV offer their prestigious clubhouse, other structures necessary to receive crews, and vehicles for assistance on the quay. “This year too”, stated Gianni Fernandes, President of VSV, “there will be three regattas, from Friday to Sunday. Anyone who wishes can follow them by sea onboard the sailers Pandora, Nellie, the ketch Armelea or the classic motor-yacht Ramona, by sending a request on our website https://velestoricheviareggio.org/benvenuti-a-bordo/ . Moreover, the boats that will arrive from the South can take advantage of a mooring agreement, valid from the 14th to the 27th October, in the Port of Pisa (segreteria@portodipisa.it )”. “The Vele Storiche Viareggio gathering”, Admiral Marco Brusco, Vice-President of Club Nautico Versilia, added, “has grown continually bigger. The fact that this is the 15th edition is proof that our Club, together with Vele Storiche Viareggio, has never stopped believing in an event that has always put first the protection and care of historical boats. First and foremost it is a cultural initiative, focused on keeping memories alive, and it has absolutely no commercial side”. The XV Vele Storiche Viareggio gathering is patronized by the FIV, Federazione Italiana Vela, with the collaboration of AIVE, Associazione Italiana Vele d’Epoca, which is responsible for the tonnage measurement of the boats and for the classifications of those who choose to race with a CIM tonnage certificate.

CADAMA’, THE BOAT FOR DISABLED PEOPLE PRESENTED TO CLUB NAUTICO VERSILIA

On a recent occasion before the gathering, Club Nautico Versilia organised a conference to present Cadamà, a 22-metre Bermudian Ketch, the first maxi yacht in wood, built in 1971 to a design by the yacht designer Laurent Giles, and today equipped to race with disabled people on board. The boat, commissioned originally by the industrialist, ex-Chairman of Milan Football team Albino Buticchi, will take part for the first time in the Viareggio gathering with up to four people in wheelchairs on board. The project, commissioned and promoted by the 52 year-old Milanese Andrea Brigatti, in a wheelchair since 2003, is supported by the Association ‘I Timonieri Sbandati’. Cadamà, based in Riva di Traiano, took part in 2018 in the 50th edition of the Barcolana in Trieste, where she finished in 206th place out of 2689 participants.

LE FALCHETTE DI AIRC IN A RACE AGAINST CANCER

The Falchette di AIRC will board Tirrenia II in Viareggio, an entirely female crew captained by the writer and sailor Lucia Pozzo, who will promote the activities of AIRC Foundation for the Research against Cancer. The Foundation, born in 1965, supports scientific projects aimed at supporting research for the cure of oncological diseases. The Falchette-sailors will take part in the regattas and will be available to talk to anyone who wishes to know more about the goals reached so far, the grant that bears their name, the initiatives taken at a national level and any future meetings. In the past the Falchette have taken part in important sailing events such as the 151 Miglia, the Women’s Sailing Cup and the Millevele in Genova. It will be the first time that they board a centenarian historic sailing boat like Tirrenia II in Viareggio.

THE PRIZES TO BE WON

All the yachts taking part in the XV gathering of Vele Storiche Viareggio, whether they are members of VSV or not, will be able to compete for the Challenge Ammiraglio Florindo Cerri and for the Trofeo Vele Storiche Viareggio. The boats built by the well-known Ligurian boatyard Sangermani will also be able to compete again for the prestigious Trofeo Challenge Sangermani, won in the past by titled boats like Chaplin, built in 1974 and belonging to the Italian Navy, Namib, built in 1967, and the 6 Metre S.I. (International 6 Metre Class) Valentina, built in 1975. About ten Sangermani boats are expected in Viareggio. After 80 years the Coppa Tirrenia II will be awarded again, to the boat which during the present year has made, and documented, the most interesting trip on the high seas, giving importance to the cruising aspect independently of the miles sailed. This cup takes its name from the yacht built in 1914 and just recently restored by the boatyard Cantiere Del Carlo in Viareggio. The prizegiving will take place on Sunday, 20th October, after the last regatta planned, in the rooms of Club Nautico Versilia.

